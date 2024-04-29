Young eagle rescued in Brgy. Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A young eagle that was found in Brgy. Mactan was turned over to the Lapu-Lapu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) on Friday evening, April 26, for safekeeping.

Mactan barangay captain Efren Aying said the eagle was captured by young boys in Sitio Seacreeze in their barangay on Friday afternoon after they hit it with a slingshot.

Aying said that its captors later on turned the eagle over to barangay officials.

Small cut on one leg

He said that the bird had a small cut on one leg but it looked okay when brought to the barangay hall.

“Naa lang siyay samad sa iyang paa, pero gamay raman. Na-okay raman ang eagle,” Aying said.

Aying said that the eagle, with brown and white colors, even clawed and pecked the CENRO personnel who brought it out of its cage for an inspection.

CENRO personnel rushed to the Mactan barangay hall Friday night after they were told of the presence of the eagle there.

Custody

They currently have custody of the young eagle, according to CENRO supervising environmental specialist Joy Abayan.

Eme Bonghanoy, the CENRO head, said they are now coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the transfer of the eagle to their custody.

Meanwhile, Aying is urging his constituents to refrain from capturing birds, especially eagles, because they are now considered as endangered species.

“Kinahanglan nga ato ning protektahan para pod sa sunod nga henerasyon,” he added.

