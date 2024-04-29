Girl killed in Talisay: Was it a case of accidental shooting?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are verifying allegations that the 14-year-old girl who was shot dead while she was answering her school modules inside her room last April 26 in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, was a case of accidental shooting.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, Talisay City Police Station chief, that they were pursuing a possible suspect in the shooting, but he refused to identify this person because of the ongoing investigation in the case.

READ MORE:

Killing of 14-year-old girl in Talisay: Persons of interest identified

14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu

DepEd-7 condemns tragic killing of grade 7 student in Talisay City, Cebu

Paguyod also said that they had under their custody two persons who allegedly were present in the area when the girl was shot in the face.

The girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment but she died of her wound.

Paguyod said that the two persons under their custody, whom he refused to identify also because of the ongoing investigation, claimed that the shooting of the girl was accidental.

He said that the two claimed that the gun, a 9mm derringer revolver, accidentally fell from the hand of the person who was holding it, and it went off when it hit the ground with the bullet from the gun hitting the girl on the face.

The two persons said that they were there in front of the house of the victim at that time and they were in a group, but he did not say how many they were.

The two persons under police custody said the door of the house at that time was wide open.

He also said that the two alleged that when the gun fell and fired, hitting the girl, everybody went into a panic and most of them fled the area.

As for answers on why these persons were there, Paguyod said that they were still verifying information on these claims and were still investigating on the real circumstances of the shooting.

READ MORE:

Hotel shooting: Murder raps filed vs Range999

Cop dies after allegedly being shot by 7-year-old son in Negros

Paguyod said with this development, they were now trying to locate the person, whom these two persons under their custody pointed as the individual allegedly responsible for the death of the girl.

He also said that they were investigating and verifying if the claims of the two persons in custody of the shooting were true.

Paguyod also said that they planned to also file an obstruction of justice case against these two persons who were under their custody because they did not at first told them (the police) about what really happened if their claims of accidental shooting would be proven true.

He also said that if the accidental shooting allegations would be verified and proven to be true, then they would file a case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide against the possible suspect in the killing of the 14-year-old girl.

Talisay City is a third class component city of the Province of Cebu and it is estimated to be 13.7 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP