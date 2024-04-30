Why it’s important to know who your followers or online friends are

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the days when social media was just starting?

It was when everyone was just so ecstatic to connect with friends and family to add more numbers to their “friends list.”

Following people online became a trend. We started off by clicking that follow button just for the heck of it.

Fast forward to today, most of us are regretting that earlier decision of just accepting and following people online.

Even if they are family or friends, they sometimes don’t bring delight on our social media accounts. And just by reading the previous sentence, people just popped right out of your head.

Today, let’s start decluttering our social media accounts by who we follow and who we want to unfollow or unfriend.

But is this really necessary though?

Maybe to some it may be a waste of time. But for others, this might just be the social media detox you need.

Here’s a short walk-through on the importance of who you follow on social media matters.

Think of quality

Are the people, brands or pages you follow giving you quality content that would either inspire you or ignite something in yo that can lead you to doing better things? Or are you just following or keeping these people as your friends online because you know them? Or following certain social media stars because they are trending? Make sure you get good vibes, ideas and clarity with who you follow online, think quality over quantity.

How well you know them

If you know all the one thousand friends you have on Facebook and all the hundred plus people you follow on your IG or other social media accounts, you must be a very famous person. Maybe it is time to rethink who you let in to you social media accounts, especially when you are fond of sharing your moments with family and friends. You might just know these people through acquaintances but do not really share a bond.

It is a reflection of you

If by any chance a stranger would get a hold of your phone and sees your crazy algorithm because of the pages and people you follow or connect with online, be ready to hide under the covers. Remember what you feed your mind through social media can either make you a better person or can make you a jealous one. Seeing good quality and inspiring contents can help, but sometimes it may not be as authentic as you may think it is. People online are really good with just faking it till they make it. Remember to know your ground.

Influence you

Who you follow online shapes what you see and believe. Diverse voices broaden your understanding, while narrow ones can limit it and reinforce biases.

Can create meaningful connections

Following individuals or communities aligned with your interests fosters meaningful interactions, discussions, and collaborations. Building connections with like-minded individuals can enhance your online and real life experiences, providing valuable insights, and even lead to opportunities for personal or professional growth.

Being mindful of who you follow online is not just about curating your digital feed, it’s about actively shaping the way you perceive the world, the quality of information you consume, and the connections you foster.

So, Siloys, are you happy with the people you are friends with online and the people you follow?