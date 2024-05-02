Daily Gospel, May 2

By: CDN Digital May 02,2024 - 05:50 AM

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 2, 2024, which is the Thursday of the fifth week of Easter.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 15, 9-11.

Jesus said to his disciples: “As the Father loves me, so I also love you. Remain in my love.

If you keep my commandments, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and remain in his love.

I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and your joy may be complete.”

