Laborer arrested for running a drug den in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 02,2024 - 11:07 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 53-year-old laborer, accused of running a drug den, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, May 1, 2024, during a police operation in Barrio Wakwak, Barangay Suba in Cebu City.

The operation, which happened around 4:25 p.m., led to the capture of three people.

The main target of the operation, identified as Ramelito F. Lerma, 53, who also works as a laborer, was allegedly in charge of the drug den.

According to a report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Lerma had previously undergone community-based drug rehabilitation in Suba in 2021.

Also apprehended were Ryan Q. Doños, 38, a waiter, and his wife, Angelita T. Doños, 35, who works in a call center. The couple, residents of Brgy. Apas, reportedly have six children, with the eldest being 14 years old.

Following the arrest of their parents, the children will be cared for by their mother’s relative.

During the operation, law enforcement confiscated 17 packs of suspected shabu weighing approximately 36 grams, with an estimated street value of P244,800, according to PDEA-7. Additionally, authorities seized P200 in cash and various drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

The agency reported that the drug evidence has been sent to the lab for analysis and proper handling.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson for PDEA-7, added that the operation received assistance from concerned citizens who alerted the authorities.

She also said that operatives spent two weeks building the case and discovered that Lerma was allegedly involved in disposing of 30-50 grams of illegal drugs weekly.

The anti-drug operation involved agents from PDEA-7 and personnel from the Pasil Police Station.

At present, the arrested individuals are in custody awaiting the filing of drug-related charges against them.

PDEA-7 stated that charges including possession and sale of illegal drugs, maintaining and visiting a drug den, and possession of drug paraphernalia are being prepared against them. /clorenciana

READ: ‘Shabu’ remains most commonly abused drug in Cebu City

Deadly war on drugs, again

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP