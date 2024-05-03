Dagupan, Aparri seen to have highest heat index at 47 °C on Friday – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A highest heat index of 47 °C are expected to be experienced by Dagupan City and Cagayan’s Aparri town today, Friday, said the state weather bureau.

Considered “dangerous”, the heat index in these two areas may cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke during continued exposure.

That is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa noted that the heat index under the “danger” category ranges from 42 degrees Celsius to 51 degrees Celsius.

These 28 areas are expected to experience dangerous levels of heat index:

Roxas City, Capiz – 45 °C

Laoag, Ilocos Norte – 44 °C

Iba, Zambales – 44 °C

Cuyo, Palawan – 44 °C

Virac, Catanduanes – 44 °C

Pili, Camarines Sur – 44 °C

Zamboanga City – 44 °C

Bacnotan, La Union – 43 °C

Tugegarao, Cagayan – 43 °C

Casiguran, Aurora – 43 °C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 43 °C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 43 °C

Aborlan, Palawan – 43 °C

Batac, Ilocos Norte – 42 °C

Baler, Aurora – 42 °C

Olongapo City – 42 °C

Infanta, Quezon – 42 °C

Coron, Palawan – 42 °C

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro – 42 °C

Daet, Camarines Norte – 42 °C

Legaspi City, Albay – 42 °C

Masbate City – 42 °C

Mambusao, Capiz – 42 °C

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 42 °C

La Carlota, Negros Occidental – 42 °C

Catarman, Northern Samar – 42 °C

Catbalogan, Samar – 42 °C

Cotabato City – 42 °C

As for Metro Manila, Pasay City is expected to have a heat index of 41 °C, while Quezon City is set to have 40 °C under the “extreme caution” category.

These situations can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

Heat index measures the discomfort an average person experiences due to the combined effects of temperature and air humidity.

Pagasa declared the start of the summer season in March as the country reels under the effects of El Niño, or the weather phenomenon that increases the prospect of below-normal rainfall conditions.

Despite this, Pagasa said one to two tropical cyclones are expected to occur this month.

