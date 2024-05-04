PH’s U17 girls squad starts AFC campaign in Bali

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines’ U17 women’s national team will start their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 campaign on Sunday, May 6, in Bali, Indonesia.

The Philippine squad will take on the host nation, Indonesia, South Korea, and North Korea under Group A.

Only the top two teams in the group will proceed to the knockout stage to fight for one of the three remaining spots vacant to complete the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

The team that is coached by Sinisa Cohadzic already arrived in Bali, Indonesia earlier this week. Its players are Shien Payag, Caidy Nelson, Geline Dizon, Xoey Tamparong, Louraine Evangelista, Ava Villapando, Anna Medalla, Lauren Villasin, Sophia Saludares, Jelena Soon, Kendyll King, Gabrielle Baker, Tea Pidding, Ushin Valencia, Alexa Pino, Ariana Markey, Luna Rivera, Isabella Alamo, Natalie Collins, Brooke Solis, Jael Guy, Leah Bradley, Kieran Bradley, Olivia Francis, Francesca Alberto, Samantha Hughes, Isabella Preston, Aiselyn Sia, Nina Mathelus, and Rhiauna De La Calzada.

Soon is the lone Cebuana in the entire roster.

A student of the Singapore School Cebu and an active player of the Beach Hut FC, Soon has already played for the Philippine team numerous times. She already suited up for the team in last year’s AFC U17 Qualifiers in Guam, United States.

Soon also played for the Philippine team in the AFF U19 Women’s Championship 2023 in Palembang, Indonesia last year.

The squad’s first match tomorrow is against Indonesia at 7 p.m. local time at the Kapten Wayan Dipta Stadium. They will take on North Korea on May 9, Thursday, at the Bali United Training Center at 4 p.m.

Lastly, the Philippines’ U17 squad will face South Korea on May 12, at the same venue, the Bali United Training Center.

