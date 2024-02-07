Filipinas’ U-17 squad bows to England in MIMA Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Philippine Women’s National Football Team’s U-17 squad opened their MIMA Cup 2024 campaign with a 0-2 defeat against England on Monday evening at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

The PWNFT’s U-17 squad, where one Cebuana, Jelena Loren Soon, suited up, fell short despite their defensive efforts throughout the match.

They started off great defensively, with goalkeeper Samantha Hughes tallying four saves in the first 30 minutes of the match.

However, the Filipinas struggled to contain England’s attacks, and Isabella Fisher managed to score with a header in the 35th minute from Mia Endacott’s cross pass.

England continued to pressure the Filipinas with relentless attacks, resulting in close shots, some hitting the crossbar and others going wide.

The Young Lionesses headed to their lockers with a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

Instead of slowing down, England intensified their offense in the second half.

The Filipinas tried their best to deny the Young Lionesses from scoring another goal, but another header, this time from Emily Cassap made it 2-0 in favor of England in the 55th minute.

Despite the defeat, the Filipinas remain steadfast as they’re scheduled to face Sweden on Thursday, February 8.

The tournament is part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 in Indonesia.

