Philippines U-16 football team continues losing skid with loss to Jordan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines Under-16 football squad stretched its losing slump to three matches in the ongoing AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifications after losing to Jordan, 1-3, on Oct. 5, 2022 at the Prince Mohammad Stadium in Jordan.

The defeat means it’s all over for the Philippines’ campaign in the tournament as they only have one remaining match against Syria on Oct. 9, 2022, under Group A.

The AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifications wasn’t that good for the Philippine squad sent by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) as it lost to Japan, 0-3, on Oct. 3, and before that, they opened their campaign with a 0-2 beating to Turkmenistan.

Currently, Japan leads Group A with six points from two straight wins, while Jordan trails them at second place with one victory and one draw. Turkmenistan is at third with an identical win-loss standing with the Jordanians, but has a lower goal quotient.

Syria and the Philippines are both winless in Group A.

The 10 group winners along with the six best second-placed teams in each group will advance to the final round in 2023.

Part of the Philippines U-16 team is Cebuano multi-titled coach Glen Ramos and two players in John Lexter Conde and Allister Manlosa.

RELATED STORIES

PH boys U-16 booters to play in Jordan AFC U-17qualifier

CVFA U-17 team to play in Indonesia tourney

‘This team really deserves a sell-out crowd’ – PH women’s football coach

Friendlies crucial to Filipinas set in Costa Rica

/dbs