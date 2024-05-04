New Car District showroom opens to address demand for local and imported cars

In response to the rising demand for premium brand-new and pre-owned cars, Car District opens its showroom along M.L. Quezon Street, Casuntingan, Mandaue City, Cebu, curating a collection of foreign and local car brands for its discerning clientele.

Car District represents more than just a showroom. We are here to redefine and elevate the car-buying experience of many Cebuanos. Jonas Dy Pico

Owner and proprietor of Car District

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the opening of the new Car District showroom was led by Jonas Dy Pico, the owner/proprietor of Car District, and graced by Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Vice-Mayor Glenn Bercede, alongside other business partners. This momentous occasion marked the beginning of a new era, where a wide array of premium imported and pre-owned vehicles from various esteemed brands are now within your reach.

“Car District represents more than just a showroom. We are here to redefine and elevate the car-buying experience of many Cebuanos,” proudly cites Jonas Dy Pico, the owner and proprietor of Car District.

He also added that the prestige and desire for exclusivity drive the increasing demand for premium imported cars. However, there’s also a noteworthy enthusiasm among car buyers for pre-owned vehicles, offering a comparable experience at only a fraction of the original price.

The rising trend of car ownership is an upshot of a customer’s income and lifestyle, the influence of global automotive trends, and the availability of financing options.

Car enthusiasts will find a haven in the Car District showroom to explore a meticulously curated selection of foreign and local car brands, satisfying their passion for automotive excellence and individuality.

During the opening of the new showroom, Car District exhibited more than 15 new and pre-owned car models. Its automotive offerings include a variety of Toyota units, the American-brand Ram, and the favorites, BMW and Lamborghini, among others.

The Lamborghini Aventador

This luxury sports car has superior external features and impressive performance with anti-lock brakes, an adjustable steering column, and a V12 engine, reaching speeds of more than 217 mph (350 km/h).

This Toyota Fortuner, in stunning silver with bulletproof windshield

A Toyota Fortuner is a robust and reliable car for long drives with a 16-Valve DOHC Variable Nozzle Turbo with Air-cooled Intercooler, leather seats, and a push-start ignition system.

The BMW 520i sports

A masculine external feature with a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid turbo petrol engine, lesser CO2 emissions, an electric folding rear view mirror, and adjustable seats.

The full-size pickup truck, Ram

Manufactured by Stellantis North America and known for its tough, durable design with a digital cluster display, active noise cancellation, and spacious rear legroom.

Car District also accepts consignments for both foreign and local-branded vehicles.

Head to the Car District showroom at M.L. Quezon Street, Casuntingan, Mandaue City, Cebu. You can message or call 0966 200 8807 for exclusive car viewing or other inquiries. The showroom is open from Mondays to Saturdays from 9 AM until 6 PM. You may also visit their official FB Page.

