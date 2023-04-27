PH women’s U17 team clobbers Lebanon, makes 2nd round of AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine women’s under-17 football team clobbered Lebanon, 2-0 on Wednesday evening, in their last remaining group stage match in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2023 Qualifying Tournament at the Guam FA National Training Center.

The victory pushed the Filipinas to the second round where they will face other nations that won their respective groups.

The Philippines won all of its matches in Group G including last Sunday’s 3-1 victory against the host nation, Guam.

The second round of the qualifiers is set on September 16 to 24 in Indonesia with each of the top two teams to compete.

In the game against Lebanon, the Philippines didn’t score until late in the second half when they became more aggressive paving the way for Isabella Alamo to score the elusive goal in the 68th minute.

Alamo perfectly slipped the ball past the Lebanese goalkeeper in the middle of the penalty box from a timely pass.

Nina Mathelus nailed the second goal, after scoring in the 87th minute via a penalty shot after she was fouled inside the goal box.

Backing Alamo and Mathelus during the match were Clara Estandian, Isabella Preston, Tea Pidding, Luna Rivera, Anna Medalla, Ariana Markey, Nathaly Sumoba, Sophia Saludares, and Adrielle Salvador.

Joining them in the second round of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers are Guam and Vietnam who secured a win each in their respective campaign. /rcg

READ:

Powerhouse Korea Republic ends Malditas’ fairytale run in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

After creating milestones, Filipinas set sights on bigger picture

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP