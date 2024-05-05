Woman dies, body cut in half after being run over by truck
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman died in a freak accident along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in the South Road Properties here on Sunday, May 5.
The mishap happened near the bridge linking the Talisay City-side and Cebu City-side of the CSCR past 9 a.m. on Sunday, according to the city police’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU).
The victim, whose name is still being verified as of this writing, reportedly tried to cross the CSCR. Unfortunately, she got run over by a trailer truck and suffered fatal injuries, resulting in her body being cut in half.
Investigators from the TEU continue to gather more evidence and accounts from possible witnesses in the area.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for the latest updates. /clorenciana
RELATED STORIES
Motorcycle drivers reminded to stay in outer lanes
Mayor Rama wants Cebu South Bus Terminal to be transferred to SRP
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.