Gealon Racing Team gears up for more serious venture in sports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Gealon Racing Team continues to prove that adept professionals can also shine in the physically demanding world of sports.

The team founded by Cebu City Councilor and lawyer Rey Gealon recently introduced themselves in several long-busting sports events including the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu last month and several other local races.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Gealon, a sports patron himself said that he wants his team to become the best in the field.

“It’s awe-inspiring as all we had in mind then for the team moving forward was just to enjoy and compete, but now it seems our athletes are motivated enough to excel more than we had imagined,” said Gealon who also serves as the team manager.

The team is comprised mainly of legal and judicial experts that includes his wife, Fiscal Jill Ann Gealon, along with Fiscal Hazel Caraballe. The rest of the founding members of the team are Clerk of Court Limito Caraballe Jr., Court Decongestion Officer Roland Sarmago, IBP/YLAC officers in Atty. Mark Avila and Atty. John Fernandez.

Also suiting up for the team are Rolando Pagnanawon, Alex Cabando, Khyll Lequin, and Mikko Laguda.

More trophies

“Our team wants to capture more trophies, medals, and podium finishes, as well as additional champions and winners from the younger generation who can continue the standard of excellence the team adopts,” he added.

“Racing, as in life, requires you to keep moving, in whatever way you can or in whatever discipline you choose – as fast as you can, against time. Consequently, it requires a lot of hard work and dedication, sacrifice, and courage, especially blessing and grace from the Almighty,” Gealon said.

Gealon focuses on three disciplines in the triathlon which are swimming, biking, and running.

Besides finishing the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu last month, the Gealon Racing Team won several races including the Bridge to Bridge Run in Mandaue, Hoka Trilogy Run, Girls in Ultra Running in Bogo City, Mountain Bike Challenge in Minglanilla, MDP Customs Brokerage MTB Challenge, “DAGAN Para sa Kahimsugan”, “Tinindakay sa Talamban”, and the SM Night Run.

Besides its core members, Gealon also tapped numerous elite athletes such as Kelvin Boyles, Jonel and Junrick Carcueva, and Markiven Revilla, who all didn’t fail to put the Gealon Racing Team on top of the podium.

Most recently, Boyles finished second in the SM Night Run’s 5-kilometer race in Consolacion town, northern Cebu. Before that, he topped the 5k distance of the DAGAN Para sa Kahimsugan.

