Pedestrians in SRP told: No one allowed on CSCR bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No pedestrians should be allowed on the bridge.

The chief of Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is urging all the pedestrians to cross only on the designated pedestrian lanes, following the death of a woman whose body was cut in half after being run over by truck along Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in the South Road Properties on May 5, Sunday.

“No pedestrians [are] allowed sa bridge. Naa pa jud siya sa tunga sa bridge. Mao to nahitabo siya unya diha siya from the center nilabang siya diri padung sa right side facing sa north bound,” Arce told CDN Digital on Monday.

(No pedestrians [are] allowed on the bridge. He was in the middle of thebridge. That is why that happened and she crossed from the center heading to the right side facing the north boound traffic.)

The CCTO chief also called on all pedestrians, especially those in the portion near Talisay City, to cross on the designated lanes only.

Arce emphasized that it would be too dangerous for pedestrians to be in that area.

“Naa man gud nay mga residentials diri sa ubos sa habig sa Talisay. Usahay manglakaw gyud na sila ngari sa bridge kay mutabok sila ba. Hangyo nako nga aron malikayan ang susama nga aksidente nga nahitabo kagahapon, hinaot unta nga ilahang likayan anha sila sa bridge magstandby or anha sila moagi sa bridge,” Arce added.

(There are people in the residential area in the lower part of Talisay. Sometimes, they will walk and cross here on the bridge. My appeal to them so that we can avoid a similar accident that happened yesterday, we hope that they would avoid hanging out on the bridge or they would pass on the bridge.)

On Sunday, the accident happened near the bridge linking the Talisay City-side and Cebu City-side of the CSCR at past 9 a.m., according to the Cebu City police’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU).

The victim reportedly tried to cross the CSCR. Unfortunately, she got run over by a trailer truck and suffered fatal injuries, resulting in her body being cut in half. | with reports from Paul Lauro

