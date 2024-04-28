Gealon Airsoft Games offer action-packed experience for participants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor and lawyer Rey Gealon led the revival of one of Cebu’s most popular extreme sports — airsoft through the Gealon Airsoft Games (GAG) Urban Storm 8 “Extraction” at the South Road Properties (SRP) over the weekend.

Over 18 airsoft teams are currently vying for supremacy at the makeshift battlefield located at the back of the SM Seaside City Cebu.

According to Gealon, this two-day airsoft competition promises the participants an adrenaline-pumping action with new features on urban combat scenarios.

“Urban Storm 8 “Extraction” is not your average speedball game. It offers a unique, urban-inspired game site featuring eight minutes of intense, combat-focused scenarios designed to challenge even the most seasoned players,” Gealon told CDN Digital.

“Participants can look forward to an innovative scenario that departs from the traditional gameplay, ensuring an engaging experience for all. With out-of-town contingents joining the fray, the event is expected to draw a significant crowd, adding to the excitement and intensity of the competition,” he added.

Some of the participating airsoft teams include CAR Alpha, SCAR Bravo, Bohol Team, Mizrach, LAST, BOA, MAG, Loaded Deep Recon, Cebu Paknoy, ARSAP, and the KR8 Overnights who come from around the Visayas.

Also competing is one of Cebu’s most notable airsoft groups — Crack Legon.

Win-or-lose, Gealon guarantees all participants an enjoyable airsoft experience which was one of Cebu’s most popular extreme sports before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides airsoft, Gealon also organizes other sports events such as a scrabble named after him with the partnership of the Cebu Scrabble Association and chess tournaments.

