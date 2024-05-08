CVIRAA 2025 venue will be Bayawan City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The venue for the 2025 Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association (CVIRAA) Meet will be Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

Dr. Adolf Aguilar, assistant superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) said that the Regional Development Council (RDC) has supported Bayawan City’s bid to host the 2025 CVIRAA Meet.

He added that they were also notified of Bayawan Mayor John “Jack” Raymond Jr.’s letter of intent to host the games.

Aguilar mentioned that this will be officially announced during tomorrow’s awarding ceremony, scheduled for May 9th at G Mall around 4 p.m.

“There’s always the certain uniqueness of every host city. It may not be about technology. It may be about human relations, it may be about the warmth and hospitality, but I’m very confident that Bayawan can deliver, being the second rank most competitive component city in the Philippines this year,” said Aguilar.

Following the CVIRAA, Cebu City will also host the Palarong Pambansa in July this year, and next year it will be held in Luzon, followed by Mindanao in 2026.

Hosting the CVIRAA this year served as a ‘training ground’ for Cebu City in hosting the upcoming Palarong Pambansa, Aguilar noted.

“There is a need really for the committees involved to really practice, simulate what happened in Palaro. I’m confident with the result nga we are getting better and we’re hoping for the best when Palaro comes,” the secretariat said.

Meanwhile, among the things that Aguilar pointed out for improvement was the synchronization, given that there were ‘various government agencies involved,’ including the City Government, DepEd, the Philippine National Police, and the Disaster Risk Reduction Office.

“Upon learning of the things that happened in CVIRAA, there is a need for us to synergize and we requested the Office of the Civil Defense to help us create a contingency plan to harmonize all our preparations and recalibrate our actions for the 2024 games,” Aguilar said.

RELATED STORIES

CVIRAA 2024: Cebu City’s grand opening wows delegates

An appeal to DepEd: Make Palarong Pambansa more inclusive

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP