Persons of interest in killing of Cebu City ex-convict identified

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 08,2024 - 07:29 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Inayawan police say they have identified two persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man along the road in Tagunol, Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City on Tuesday, May 7.

The shooting incident happened along the road at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jonar Cañete, a native of Bohol and a resident of Barangay Inayawan.

The victim formerly worked as an e-bike driver.

According to police, Cañete was previously arrested for a murder as an accomplice of notorious gunman Jenecy Rafols alias “Atong.”

Rafols was one of the suspects in the killing of Police Corporal Ryan Languido Baculi last November 15, 2023, and in other shooting incidents.

He was killed in an armed encounter after resisting arrest on December 13.

Cañete allegedly peddled illegal drugs alongside Rafols and was released two weeks prior to his death.

Police Major Jeciree Basitao, chief of Inayawan Police Station, narrated that the victim boarded an e-bike from his house to Tagunol to meet up with someone.

When they arrived, the victim was reportedly standing by the side of the road when two persons of interest onboard a motorcycle passed by.

Both assailants were wearing helmets and hoodies.

The backrider allegedly pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and fired 5-7 shots at Cañete without stopping the vehicle.

Cañete was hit on his head and other parts of his body and died on the spot.

The e-bike driver, however, was not injured as he was able to quickly leave when the shots rang out.

After the attack, the assailants hurriedly left the scene of the crime.

Basitao stated that two persons of interest believed to be responsible for the victim’s death were identified through witnesses and previous records of incidents in the barangay.

Moreover, they were able to recover Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident which corroborated with the statements of the witnesses about the persons of interest.

Basitao added that they are eyeing illegal drugs as the possible motive behind the crime given the history of the victim.

She relayed that there is a possibility that the victim knew the assailants and the incident stemmed from arguments over drug transactions that were not completed.

As of this posting, investigators are looking for the identified persons of interest in order to determine their possible involvement in Cañete’s death.

Meanwhile, the victim’s cadaver has been transported to a funeral parlor in the city and claimed by his relatives.

