Security guard shoots, wounds Liloan subdivision visitor who defied policy on wearing shorts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A security guard shot and wounded a visitor, who defied the policy of the subdivision on visitors wearing short pants in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Liloan town in northern Cebu at past noon on November 4.

According to the Liloan Police Station in its report, that Robby Bueno, who was on a motorcycle wearing shorts at that time, was told by the subdivision security guard, Mark Allen Tundag, at the entrance that he could not enter the subdivision because he was wearing short pants.

READ: Missing caretaker found dead inside hole of traditional toilet in Tudela town

Security guard’s order ignored by visitor

Tundag said that this was the policy of the subdivision as a safety precaution.

However, Bueno, brushed aside Tundag’s warning and proceeded to enter the subdivision.

Because of this Tundag was scolded by his subdivision’s safety officer for allowing a person to enter the subdivision wearing a short pants which was against the subdivision’s policy for visitors.

READ: Gun-for-hire nabbed for shooting bus conductor in Cebu City, hunt for main culprit continues

Argument ensued

So when Bueno, the visitor, went out of the subdivision, Security Guard Tundag, confronted him about it on why he defied his order for him to enter.

A heated argument then ensued which ended after the security guard allegedly pulled out his gun and shot Bueno.

Tundag then fled after shooting Bueno.

Bueno was rushed to the hosppital for treatment.

READ: 13-yr-old boy shot dead in Pangasinan; police say possible mistaken identity

Security guard surrendered to police

Later that day at past 4 p.m., Tundag, who was accompanied by a police officer, Patrolman Bernard Pucot of the Mandaue City Police Station’s City Intelligence Unit, surrendered at the Liloan Police Station.

He also turned over his service firearm, a .38 caliber revolver, that he used to shoot Bueno.

According to the Liloan Police Station, that the suspect would be facing frustrated homicide charges for what he did.

READ: Kalunasan : Suspects behind fatal shooting maybe ex-convicts, police say

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP