Ship seized in Iran: Pinoy seaman freed, 3 still captive

By: Charie Abarca - Inquirer.net | May 10,2024 - 10:19 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino seaman who was part of the crew of the container ship MSC Aries seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz has been released.

The Pinoy seaman is set to arrive in the Philippines on Friday, May 10, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed.

“We appreciate Iran’s gesture and the intercession of India in this matter. The DFA is working with the Department of Migrant Workers for the release and repatriation of the three other Filipinos on the ship,” said DFA in a tweet.

“We hope for their eventual speedy return to their homes and families,” the department added.

The DFA said they are working to secure the release of the four Filipino crew members of the ship, which was seized by Iran on April 13.

The four Filipino seafarers were among the ship’s 25 crew members that included seafarers from Russia, India, Pakistan and Estonia.

