HVI nabbed with P8.1M of suspected illegal drugs in Talisay, Cebu

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital | May 10,2024 - 09:59 AM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu–A high-value individual (HVI) in the illegal drug trade was arrested in a buybust operation in Sitio San Rafael, Brgy. Tangke in Talisay City, Cebu at around 4:35 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The arrested HVI in Talisay was identified as Joey Gabrillo, 29 years old, an electrician with a live-in partner, and a resident of Urban Poor, Brgy. Maghaway, Talisay City.

Police seized from him 1.2 kilograms of shabu worth P8,160,000.

Police also confiscated one piece of genuine one thousand peso bill placed on top of 49 pieces of one thousand peso bill bogus money used as buy-bust money, an android phone, P600.00 cash believed to drug proceeds, a medium size white plastic used as drug container, one yellow-green tea bag with Chinese markings utilized as drug container, a color pink back-pack used as drug container, and a motorcycle.

The operation was initiated by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Talisay City Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

The arrested HVI was brought to the Talisay City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition while the confiscated drug evidence will be submitted to Cebu Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

