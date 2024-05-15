These are Cebu’s 5 bets for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano pageant fans, have you chosen who among the five candidates from Cebu would get your support in the Miss Universe Philippines?

Come to think of it, you don’t have to pick one. You can support all five Cebuana beauty queens as they bring Cebu yet again in the national pageant scene!

But first, let’s get to know these feisty and intelligent ladies from Cebu competing in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant on May 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

From sandy shores to national stages, Juvel Ducay’s journey is a tale of grit and glory.

Growing up on Bantayan Island, her adventurous spirit and leadership shone bright. Despite initial setbacks in pageantry, she never lost sight of her dreams.

Winning titles and becoming a licensed doctor, Juvel’s story inspires with its message: never give up.

“I remember I prayed nga ‘Lord, I want to bring Bantayan Island to the national stage.’ …That was my goal. So I brought Bantayan Island with me, and I got the title,” Juvel said.

Navigating medical school alone, Juvel took on side jobs to make ends meet. Despite exhaustion and tears, she persisted.

The 29-year-old not only radiates beauty but also wit and intelligence. She recently passed the physician board exam and is now a licensed professional doctor, not to mention that she graduated Cum Laude and was a Presidential scholar.

Kris Tiffany Janson made history by winning Miss Universe Philippines – Cebu at age 34, proving it’s never too late to be a titlist.

Despite doubts, she pursued modeling and later pageantry, encouraged by her father. Starting with Ms. Cebu in 2009, she reached Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2014, where she placed third.

After a break, she returned, winning the Miss Universe Philippines-Cebu title in 2024. Her story inspires: age is just a number. She advises aspiring queens: know yourself, set goals, and follow your path.

“Miss Universe has always been a ‘what if’ for me. I’m 34, what else do I have, so might as well know what this what-if is all about,” Janson said.

Victoria’s journey from singer to nurse to beauty queen is a testament to her resilience and determination. Raised by her aunt after losing her mother, she vowed to fulfill her mother’s dream of seeing her shine.

Starting her singing career at a young age, she later pursued nursing while continuing to chase her musical passion. After setbacks and victories, Victoria was crowned represents Miss Mandaue 2023, she is now representing her city in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 stage.

Her story inspires patience and self-belief: “Always be patient with your dreams,” said Ingram.

A few years back this beauty queen from Talisay would just describe herself as a simple girl with big dreams.

But now, she sees herself not just as a smart woman, but a strong and beautiful one.

This stunner grew up in Denmark and has now found her new home here in Cebu. She advocates for mental health as she would want to be the voice for those suffering with mental health like her father.

In her Facebook post she shared how simple her life was growing up with her family.

“My heart has always been dedicated to my family. One of my life goals is to provide them with a brighter future, especially for my younger brother.

I was raised on a farm where we earned income by raising and selling farm animals to survive our daily living. This job involved cleaning pens and feeding them. However, I’m not ashamed of something that has greatly helped my family.”

Before her big debut on the pageant scene this season, she was also chosen as the Rejoice girl in 2021.

In a quiet barangay in Toledo City, this beauty queen started to dream big for her future and for her family, especially for her grandmother.

Kim balanced studies and side hustles. With her deep connection with her grandmother who raised her, they were partners in everything they do like selling food and sweeping the streets.

With her humble and simple way of living, winning the local crown as Miss Toledo came as a surprise for Kim.

A surprise that opened bigger opportunities for her like joining the most prestigious pageant in the country, Miss universe Philippines 2024.

“Understanding that my purposes expands beyond my story, aiming to inspire others to believe in the power of their dreams,” said Placibe.

With these ladies representing Cebu, they deserve all the support we can give as their ka-Siloys!

Make sure to send them your warmest greetings and message of support or follow their journey to get the most coveted crown in the country on May 22.