LIST: Cebu universities to implement tuition fee increase

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Parents as well as incoming college students in here may have to tighten their belt this year as several schools and universities will implement tuition fee hikes.

At least 10 universities in Central Visayas applied to increase its tuition and other school fees for the upcoming academic year 2024 -2025, the Commission on Higher Education here (Ched-7) announced on Tuesday, May 14.

Majority of the schools are from Cebu.

These are the Cebu schools looking to implement a tuition fee increase:

Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) – Cebu Asian College of Technology (ACT) – Cebu ACT International Education Foundation – Cebu University of San Jose-Recoletos – Cebu St. Louise de Marilac College of Bogo – Cebu Central Philippine Nazarene College – Cebu Colegio de San Antonio de Padua – Cebu College of Criminology of the University of Cebu (UC) – Cebu.

The other schools and universities in the region that are looking to implement a tuition fee and other school fees increase are STI College – Dumaguete City, and Silliman University, also in Dumaguete City.

See the complete list of universities and schools in Central Visayas that will roll out tuition fee and other school fees increase this school year.

As of December 31, 2023, Ched recorded that Central Visayas has over 366,000 students enrolled in higher education institutions (HEIs).

