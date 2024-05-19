PSA-7 urges researchers: Visit our Cebu data enclave hub

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 19,2024 - 09:06 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good news for researchers in Central Visayas needing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA-7 is informing researchers about their Data Enclave Facility at the Regional Statistical Services Office (RSSO) on the 3rd floor of Gaisano South in Cebu City.

Clare Corona Do, the officer-in-charge, explained that the facility contains confidential data, including identifiable information from PSA censuses and surveys. The facility is accessed through a Virtual Private Network (VPN) connected to the PSA Central Office.

Available data includes the Annual Survey of Establishments (ASE), Annual Survey of Philippine Business and Industry (ASPBI), Census of Philippine Business and Industry (CPBI), Survey on Information and Communication Technology (SICT), and XPSA Data Archive.

Do added that they also offer the PSA Data Archive (PSADA), a web-based cataloging system powered by the National Data Archive (NADA) application from the International Household Survey Network (IHSN).

Students, researchers, and academics who want to use this service can request a letter through the Information Center on the PSA website ([email protected]) and then log in to the eFOI portal.

Researchers must fill out the Data Enclave Access Agreement (DEAA) form, which needs approval from the PSA-7 director. Once approved, their visit to the facility will be scheduled.

During the visit, all materials brought by researchers will be inspected, and only approved items will be allowed at the workstation due to the sensitive nature of the data.

Laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic devices are not permitted. Researchers will be provided with do-files, a list of variables, and results of statistical runs.

“This is developed or launched due to the large demand of disaggregated data of the Philippine Statistics Authority because in the Central Office, there are a lot of requests coming from the disaggregated data that’s why we launched the Data Enclave,” Do said.

PSA-7 Director Ariel Florendo noted that with this facility, researchers no longer need to go to Manila for data.

Since its launch in July 2023, only a few researchers have visited the facility, and they hope to see more visitors this year. /clorenciana

