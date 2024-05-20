PBBM leads distribution of land titles to beneficiaries in Central Visayas

By: Kaye Brier - Inquirer.net | May 20,2024 - 09:40 PM

DUMAGUETE CITY – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spearheaded the distribution of land titles to more than 2,000 beneficiaries from different parts of Central Visayas on Monday, May 20.

The Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), he said, would help improve the lives of the farmers who deserve it after several years of toil.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the distribution of land titles to 5,438 farmers from different areas in Eastern Visayas

“Ang pagpunta po natin dito sa Dumaguete ay bahagi lamang ng pambansang lakbay-tulong na ating ginagawa upang direktang maipa-abot ang ayuda at suporta sa buong kapuluan,” he said.

The DAR has already distributed over 4,614 hectares of land in Central Visayas this year.

“Ito ay patunay ng ating patuloy at walang humpay na pagsisikap na tuparin ang aming pangako na kukumpletuhin namin ang repormang agraryo sa ating minamahal na Pilipinas,” the President said.

Mr. Marcos also vowed to implement farm-to-market roads worth nearly P3 billion in Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor and Negros Oriental.

“Bilang Pangulo, tinitiyak ko sa inyo na ang inyong gobyerno ay laging handa na magbigay sa inyo ng suportang kailangan ninyo. Kaya magkaisa tayo sa ating layunin para sa pagpapaunlad ng buhay ng ating mga magsasaka at para tiyakin na walang Pilipino ang magugutom sa ating pinapanday na Bagong Pilipinas,“ he said.

