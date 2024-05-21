Duha ka Pinoy actors pasok sa ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Maka proud kaayo ang mga Pinoy actors nga sila si Jimbo Bradwell ug Martin Sarreal tungod kay sila ang pinakabag-o nga myembro sa “The Ton,” ang tawag sa British high society, sa ikatlong season sa Netflix hit series nga “Bridgerton.”

Sa ilang Instagram, malipayon nga gipahibaw nila ni Jimbo ug Martin nga apil sila sa mga “noblemen” sa maong historical fiction series.

Nagdala sila sa role nga Regency-era viscounts. Si Jimbo mao si Lord Basilio samtang si Martin mao si Lord Barnell.

“ Bridgerton ” Season 3

Matud pa ni Jimbo nga lahi unta ang pangan nga gihatag sa iyang character sa “Bridgerton” Season 3 apan iyang gipabaga ang iyang nawng aron mohangyo nga ilisan kini aron iya usab nga mapakita ang iyang pagka Pilipino.

“When first offered the role under a different name of East Asian heritage, I wondered whether there was an opportunity to rechristen ‘my Lord’ with a name representative of my own heritage,” sey ni Jimbo.

Dugang niya, “Feeling emboldened to reach out to production, I was met with an enthusiastic response welcoming and encouraging my input.”

Storya pa ni Jimbo nga daghan ang iyang gihatag nga suggestions una siya maabot sa apelyedo nga Basilio.

“In this exchange, I was made to feel like a collaborator in my role, not a beggar at the door as these conversations can sometimes feel in this industry. Thank you for dignifying me in that way. As a result, catch some Fili representation in Lords Basilio AND Barnell (@martinsarreal_) this season,” matud ni Jimbo sa caption sa iyang IG post.

Sa lain nga post, miingon si Jimbo nga mas napalig-on ang iyang pagka Pilipino sa iyang pagdala sa role ni Lord Basilio.

“I’ve been blown away by the response from the [Filipino] community in the motherland and across the globe. It felt important to me to affirm my heritage in even this small role, so to see it resonate so strongly has been immensely, gratifyingly galvanizing,” sey niya.

Bridgerton universe

Para kang Martin, na enjoy gyud kaayo niya ang pagdala sa iyang role ng Lord Barnell.

“Had loads of fun stepping into Lord Barnell’s shoes (and sticking on those sideburns) on a wonderful job jampacked with fantastic people,” storya pa ni Martin sa iyang IG post.

Dugang niya, “Made some great, new pals on this and got to reconnect with some old ones.”

Mapasigarbohon usab kaayo siya nga dunay duha ka Pinoy nga mauban sa “Bridgerton” universe.

“Also there are now officially TWO Pinoys (@jimbobradwell aka Lord Basilio) in the Bridgerton universe. What more can you truly ask for?”

Ang “Bridgerton” Season 3 naa naka focus sa love story nila ni Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) ug Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Makita na sa Netflix ang unang upat ka episodes sa maong season samtang ang laing upat i-release unya sa Hunyo 13.