Daily Gospel, May 22

By: CDN Digital May 22,2024 - 05:55 AM

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 20, 2024, which is the Wednesday of the Seventh week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 9, 30-37.

John said to Jesus, “Teacher, we saw someone driving out demons in your name, and we tried to prevent him because he does not follow us.”

Jesus replied, “Do not prevent him. There is no one who performs a mighty deed in my name who can at the same time speak ill of me.

For whoever is not against us is for us.

Source: Dailygospel.org

