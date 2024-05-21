Toledo Xignex Trojans ready for PCAP South division finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The co-team owner of the Toledo Xignex Trojans and chess patron Jeah Gacang is optimistic that they will return to the grand finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference as they compete tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22, in the southern division finals.

Gacang, an awardee of the upcoming 8th SAC-San Miguel Beer (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards on May 26, told CDN Digital that she’s hopeful her team will maintain their momentum and teamwork in tomorrow’s crucial match.

They will face the top-ranked Camarines Soaring Eagles in tomorrow’s southern division finals, a match they won in last year’s competition.

“Makalipay jud nga nakasulod ang team sa division finals. All Glory to God! I am hopeful that the team will maintain this momentum and uphold their collaborative spirit, just like how they worked together during the semifinals against a formidable opponent,” said Gacang who will be feted as one of the ORLACSAN awardees in the SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

In addition to Gacang, the Trojans will also receive an award on Sunday for reaching last year’s PCAP national finals.

The Trojans advanced to the south division finals after defeating the Davao Chess Eagles in last Saturday’s semifinals.

According to Gacang, they won’t reveal the official lineup for tomorrow’s grand finals to prevent the opposing team from scouting them.

However, she assured their supporters that the team will field their best woodpushers, who have been instrumental to their success in the PCAP All-Filipino Conference.

The winning team in the south division finals will face the north division champions, which will be decided between Manila Indios Bravos and the San Juan Predators.

The match tomorrow will begin at 7 p.m.

