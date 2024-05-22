Dangerous heat index hounds 39 areas; 47 °C in Aparri, Cagayan
MANILA, Philippines — The heat index in Aparri, Cagayan, reached a sweltering 47 °C on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
Meanwhile, 38 other areas also logged dangerous heat indices ranging from 42 to 46 °C on May 21:
46 °C
- Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
- Virac, Catanduanes
- Roxas City, Capiz
45 °C
- Iloilo City, Iloilo
- Dumangas, Iloilo
- Catarman, Northern Samar
- Butuan City, Agusan del Norte
44 °C
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan
- Bacnotan, La Union
- Sangley Point, Cavite
- Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
- Cuyo, Palawan
- Guiuan, Eastern Samar
- Maasin, Southern Leyte
43 °C
- Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Pasay City
- MMSU in Batac, Ilocos Norte
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
- Iba, Zambales
- Cubi Point in Subic Bay, Olongapo City
- Alabat, Quezon
- Coron, Palawan
- Aborlan, Palawan
- Masbate City, Masbate
- La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental
- Siquijor, Siquijor
- Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte
42 °C
- Science Garden, Quezon City
- Sinait, Ilocos Sur
- Calayan, Cagayan
- ISU in Echague, Isabela
- CLSU in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija
- Daet, Camarines Norte
- Legazpi City, Albay
- Catbalogan, Samar
- Tacloban City, Leyte
- Cotabato City, Maguindanao
According to Pagasa, heat index is “a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”
Heat indices ranging from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius fall under the “danger” category, and people exposed to these heat indices are prone to heat cramps, exhaustion, and even heat stroke with drawn-out exposure.
To prevent the effects of the intense heat, the state weather bureau said the public must limit time spent outdoors; drink plenty of water; avoid tea, coffee, soda, and liquor; use umbrellas, hats, and wear sleeved clothing outdoors; and schedule strenuous activities on the cooler periods of the day.
It also noted that symptoms of heat-related illnesses include heavy sweating, exhaustion or fatigue, dizziness or lightheadedness, passing out or feeling dizzy when standing, a weak but rapid pulse, nausea, and vomiting.
In cases of emergency, Pagasa advised the public to do the following:
- Move the person to a shaded area and lie him or her down with legs elevated
- If conscious, have the person sip cool water
- Remove extra layers of clothing
- Apply cool water to the skin and provide ventilation
- Apply ice packs to the armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin
- If the condition of the person worsens, bring him or her to hospital immediately
