Dangerous heat index hounds 39 areas; 47 °C in Aparri, Cagayan

By: Luisa Cabato - Reporter - Inquirer.net | May 22,2024 - 07:41 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The heat index in Aparri, Cagayan, reached a sweltering 47 °C on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Meanwhile, 38 other areas also logged dangerous heat indices ranging from 42 to 46 °C on May 21:

46 °C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Virac, Catanduanes

Roxas City, Capiz

45 °C

Iloilo City, Iloilo

Dumangas, Iloilo

Catarman, Northern Samar

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte

44 °C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Bacnotan, La Union

Sangley Point, Cavite

Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Cuyo, Palawan

Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Maasin, Southern Leyte

43 °C

Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Pasay City

MMSU in Batac, Ilocos Norte

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Iba, Zambales

Cubi Point in Subic Bay, Olongapo City

Alabat, Quezon

Coron, Palawan

Aborlan, Palawan

Masbate City, Masbate

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental

Siquijor, Siquijor

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte

42 °C

Science Garden, Quezon City

Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Calayan, Cagayan

ISU in Echague, Isabela

CLSU in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija

Daet, Camarines Norte

Legazpi City, Albay

Catbalogan, Samar

Tacloban City, Leyte

Cotabato City, Maguindanao

According to Pagasa, heat index is “a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”

Heat indices ranging from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius fall under the “danger” category, and people exposed to these heat indices are prone to heat cramps, exhaustion, and even heat stroke with drawn-out exposure.

To prevent the effects of the intense heat, the state weather bureau said the public must limit time spent outdoors; drink plenty of water; avoid tea, coffee, soda, and liquor; use umbrellas, hats, and wear sleeved clothing outdoors; and schedule strenuous activities on the cooler periods of the day.

It also noted that symptoms of heat-related illnesses include heavy sweating, exhaustion or fatigue, dizziness or lightheadedness, passing out or feeling dizzy when standing, a weak but rapid pulse, nausea, and vomiting.

In cases of emergency, Pagasa advised the public to do the following:

Move the person to a shaded area and lie him or her down with legs elevated

If conscious, have the person sip cool water

Remove extra layers of clothing

Apply cool water to the skin and provide ventilation

Apply ice packs to the armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin

If the condition of the person worsens, bring him or her to hospital immediately

