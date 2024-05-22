LTFRB-7: Show cause orders issued to operators with unconsolidated units

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) already issued show cause orders to five operators with unconsolidated jeepney units as of May 20.

The summoned operators are required to attend a scheduled hearing to explain why they have not consolidated. Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of their franchise.

Reynaldo Elnar, chief transportation development officer of LTFRB 7, said during a media forum on May 21, that the LTFRB central office had instructed regional offices to summon traditional jeepney operators with unconsolidated units and issue Show Cause Orders (SCO).

READ MORE:

Unconsolidated jeepneys: LTO-7 has yet to start apprehending ‘those drivers’

Gealon: Probe companies with colorum vehicles

P25 fare increase: Jeepney drivers to demand this hike if…

He said that franchises could not be canceled immediately because due process must be followed. Despite the proclamation to declare these vehicles unauthorized, the process still requires a notice and a hearing.

Only after these steps are taken will an order be issued, officially declaring them unauthorized vehicles.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB-7 reported the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) in the region had achieved a 90.93 percent consolidation rate.

Elnar said that the remaining 9.7 percent, or around 1,000 unconsolidated units, would be slated to receive show cause orders (SCOs).

He said that difficulties in issuing SCOs stemmed from operators having incomplete addresses in their records or moving without informing the regional office.

Elnar further clarified that the LTFRB’s primary means of controlling unconsolidated units would be by withholding confirmation for registration.

READ MORE:

LTFRB says unconsolidated PUVs will be apprehended starting May 16

LTFRB-7 to drivers: ‘Think about your family when driving’

Without this confirmation, the units remain unregistered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and are subject to impoundment, effectively rendering them unauthorized vehicles.

Previously, LTFRB-7 conducted roadside inspections, but a Department of Justice (DOJ) opinion stated that only the LTO has the authority to enforce motor vehicle violations, whether for public or private vehicles.

Elnar further noted that the DOJ opinion mentioned the possibility of the LTO deputizing LTFRB enforcers.

However, the LTFRB central office advised against such deputization until the issue of enforcement authority would be resolved.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP