Unconsolidated jeepneys: LTO-7 has yet to start apprehending ‘those drivers’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Central Visayas has not yet started its operation on apprehending unconsolidated jeepneys, even after the consolidation extension ended on May 15.

Herty Lopez, LTO-7 Information Officer, clarified that no apprehensions were made in the region on May 16 as they were awaiting an official directive from the central office.

“No apprehenshions were made yesterday since we are awaiting directives from Central Office. We will update the media as soon as we get the green light,” Lopez said in a text message on Friday, May 17.

In a separate interview on the same day, Eduardo Montealto, the regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Visayas, said that they had already submitted the consolidation report to the LTO-7.

He clarified that LTFRB-7 was not responsible for apprehensions, as they had delegated the task to the LTO-7 and its partner agencies for apprehending unconsolidated jeepneys.

Montealto also said that since LTO-7 might conduct random operations, he advised consolidated jeepney operators to always carry their consolidation documents, particularly the receipt for the consolidation fee.

“If asusihon mo [drivers], mao gyud na ang ila pangitaon so dapat always gyud ninyo dudad-on ang inyo consolidation documents, ilabi na ang resibo,” he said.

If drivers fail to present or furnish the required documentation, they will be issued a citation ticket and may incur a penalty of up to P5,000.

Earlier in May, the LTFRB Central Office issued a warning to operators and drivers of unconsolidated public utility vehicles for the period from May 1 to May 15.

They granted these PUV operators and drivers a “due process” even after the final deadline of April 30 for consolidation with transport cooperatives.

Consequently, starting May 16, all unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUVs) will be apprehended, the LTFRB announced.

