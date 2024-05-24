Palarong Pambansa 2024 budget likely to be slashed – Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The P400 million budget allocation for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 is likely to be reduced.

This follows after the three-day suspension of the procurement transactions by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to be able to conduct a review of the procedures and expenditures related to the Games.

During a press conference on Thursday, May 23, Garcia announced that he was almost done and stated that the possibility of slashing the budget is being carefully considered.

However, Garcia said he has not yet finalized and updated reports on the budget. He has assured that this information will be made available on Monday, May 27.

“I am almost done. Nakuha na nako ang lista… Ato na nang gihashasan, atong pagamyan, og padayonon ba. It’s a matter of prioritizing now,” he said.

The acting mayor also mentioned that they are considering improving the comfort rooms of the host schools to ensure that the facilities are not only suitable for use during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 but also serve students’ long-term needs during regular school days.

“We still have time to improve them [comfort rooms]. This is an opportunity nga mag Palaro ta so that we can improve all facilities sa schools and magamit gyud long-term,” Garcia said.

Last May 20, Garcia ordered the “immediate suspension” of all new procurements related to the city’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 pending a review of the proposals.

He issued a memorandum directing the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), specifically its Goods and Services, and the Infrastructure and Consulting Services, to immediately suspend all new purchases related to the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Garcia said he received tips from “well-meaning individuals” and information from some City Hall offices about items proposed for purchase that are not actually necessary.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros, the overseer of the national multi-sport event, debunked allegations of overpriced procurements for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

