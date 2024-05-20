Raymond Garcia suspends new Palaro procurements pending review

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered the “immediate suspension” of all new procurements related to the city’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in July pending a review of the proposals.

Garcia said he wanted to make sure that they only spend government funds on what’s needed.

“Daghan kaayong mga information coming from other offices nga basig naay mga items nga dili priority or dili kinahanglanon [gi-propose gihapon for propcurement],” Garcia said.

On Monday, May 20, he issued a memorandum directing the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), specifically its Goods and Services, and the Infrastructure and Consulting Services, to immediately suspend all new purchases that are related to the Palaro.

“The BAC is hereby enjoined to defer pending activities related to Palarong Pambansa 2024, such as, but not limited to the conduct of bidding, issuance of a Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Purchase Order, Contracts, etc., and any activity short of an award. This includes activities pursued under the ‘Alternative Methods of Procurement,’” read part of his memo.

Furthermore, Garcia also directed the BAC to issue the necessary advisory, notices, and postponements to bidders, contractors, consultants, and “its publication in the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System website and the Cebu City Government website.”

Palarong Pambansa procurements

Garcia said he received tips from“well-meaning individuals” and information from some City Hall offices on items that are being proposed for purchase, but are not actually necessary.

He mention as an example a plan to rent portable toilets worth P21.9 million.

Garcia said he already discussed the matter with some City Council members who share in his confusion as to why the city should rent portalets instead of buying new ones that they could later on use in other events.

“I want to know unsay wisdom behind that, for example. These are a lot of things nga I want to know. Karon pako nahibaw ana. You have to forgive me, I have only been acting mayor for one week,” Garcia said.

Garcia assumed as the acting mayor of Cebu City last May 13 after the Office of the Ombudsman placed Mayor Michael Rama under preventive suspension for six months.

Explanation

Garcia said he wanted to seek explanation from the in-charge of the Palarong Pambansa procurements that are in question before he would decide if these should be allowed to push through.

“Tawgon nako kung asa naka charge ang account. If naka charge siya, whatever it is, [like] sa school board, akong ipatawag ang school board. Kinsay nagsugod sa procurement maoy atong tawgon,” he said.

Afterwards, he plans to talk to the different Palaro committee members to ask if the procurement was “satisfactory” or “needed.”

Garcia said he will only approve transactions are that needed for the city’s hosting of the Palaro.

Construction delays

Also on Monday, Garcia inspected the progress of the ongoing rehabilitation of the track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center after he received reports on delays in its implementation.

Later on, he intends to meet with the project contractor to also ask for updates.

Meanwhile, Garcia clarified that the project is not covered by his suspension order.

“Di na magpasabot ha nga mahunong ang [pagpatrabaho] sa oval. I’m just going to look at it, review it, prioritize it, look at the items kung asa sa maka-save unya from there. Give me about three days. I’ll be done. Balik napod ta sa procurement process,” Garcia said.

Moreover, Garcia said he is “very optimistic” that the rehabilitation of the track oval will be complete before the start of the Palaro that is scheduled from July 6 to 17.

Its opening ceremonies is set on July 9 at the CCSC. | with reports from Glendale Rosal

