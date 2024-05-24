Palarong Pambansa 2024: CCSC renovation may not be completed on time

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Will the renovation works at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) be completed in July for the Palarong Pambansa 2024?

As preparations ramp up for the national multi-sports event, concerns about the CCSC’s readiness have surfaced.

An anonymous insider has cast doubt on the project’s progress and presented a contrasting view of the contractor’s optimistic timeline.

On May 22, Shaun Doherty, the manager for SBD Builders and overseer of the ongoing construction project, provided an update regarding the completion timeline for the CCSC in relation to Cebu City’s hosting of Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Doherty stated that the anticipated completion date for the project is slated for the second week of June.

He mentioned that, as of the moment, they have still not started the laying of the rubber on the track oval due to the impediment posed by the accumulation of debris resulting from the activities of another contractor engaged in the installation of the LED wall and lighting fixtures.

Doherty assured that once the area is cleared and appropriately prepared, the subsequent phase involving the installation of the rubber track is projected to take three weeks and an additional seven-day period for the curing process.

However, a CCSC insider who requested anonymity subsequently provided CDN Digital with allegations about the CCSC renovation.

The source questions the feasibility of completing the whole renovation project in 30 days as claimed by the contractor, noting the month-long process of applying and curing the rubber and adhesive in the track oval. The source even claims that the adhesive to be used specifically for the rubber track oval has yet to arrive.

Concerns were also raised about potential substandard workmanship and unnecessary delays, such as the installation of an additional drainage system in the practice area.

The source refutes allegations of delays caused by obstructions and claims that delays were wrongly attributed to other ongoing CCSC projects, which has further impeded progress.

“Kung mahuman na ang oval, it will be half-baked and won’t last long and it will cost the City again money for another renovation,” the source said.

In response to the anonymous source’s claims, Doherty reiterated confidence in meeting the project’s timeline and dismissed the allegations as “false and misleading.”

“Whoever that person is, he or they are giving you false and misleading information and obviously has no clue on how the process works,” he said in a text message on Friday, May 24.

He mentioned that they have submitted a Gantt chart, a graphical representation of activities against time used by project professionals to monitor progress, to the Cebu City government. He affirmed that they are on schedule with their tasks for Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Doherty added that while there may be “noises” politicizing the entire Palarong Pambansa 2024 event, their focus remains solely on executing their work without compromise.

He remained firm on his stance on May 22 that the entire track oval would be completed by mid-June and would be available for use during the sports event which will open on July 9.

“Let’s just wait and see but everything is in order na. We have plenty of time,” Doherty said.

While the conflicting accounts raise concerns about the CCSC’s readiness for the Palarong Pambansa 2024, the public can only wait with bated anticipation for the truth to be revealed when the country’s premier sports event opens its curtains in less than two months time.

