Visayan Electric opens service center in the City of Naga

To further enhance customer convenience and experience, Visayan Electric, the second largest distribution utility in the Philippines, yesterday opened a new service center in the City of Naga.

Situated at Eugenia Square, N. Bacalso Avenue, Brgy. East Poblacion, this new service center is the seventh in the Visayan Electric’s franchise area.

Operating from 9 AM to 6 PM, Mondays to Saturdays, the center offers a wide range of services including electric bill payments, new applications, account upgrades or downgrades, customer information updates, and enrollment in various services such as e-billing, senior citizen subsidy, and the Lifeline Rate Subsidy. Additionally, it handles customer inquiries, complaints, and service requests.

According to Glaiza Pilapil, Visayan Electric’s Customer Service Frontline Operation Supervisor, the new service center aims to better serve customers in the southern part of Visayan Electric’s franchise area – the municipalities of San Fernando, Minglanilla, and the City of Naga.

Additionally, Visayan Electric also operates six other service centers across its franchise area, located at:

● One Pavilion Place in Banawa, Cebu City

● Tabunok, Talisay City

● Piazza Elesia in Talamban, Cebu City

● Parkmall in Mandaue City

● Glajj Building in Lamac, Consolacion

● Jakosalem Office, 52 D. Jakosalem St., Cebu City

Visayan Electric serves a total of eight cities and municipalities within its franchise area. These include the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, and Naga, as well as the municipalities of Minglanilla, San Fernando, Liloan, and Consolacion.

