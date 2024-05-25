Canceled flights due to Tropical Depression Aghon

MANILA, Philippines — Bad news for air travelers. The MCIAA has issued a list of canceled flights on Saturday, May 25, due to Tropical Depression Aghon.

In an advisory, the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) listed the canceled flights as of 9:26 a.m.:

CEBGO

DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6839/6840: Manila – Siargao – Manila

DG 6881/6882: Manila – Surigao – Manila

DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

PAL Express

2P 2981/2982 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

2P 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

AirSWIFT

T6 710/711: Manila – Romblon – Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Aghon has made two landfalls in Eastern Samar since Friday night.

Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said the tropical depression is affecting a large part of Eastern Visayas, which may feel Aghon’s impact for the next 24 hours before moving out to the Samar Sea. He added that Aghon may again make landfalls in the Bicol Peninsula area.

Pagasa’s latest data showed that Aghon’s trajectory was northwestward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph). The tropical depression was last spotted over the coastal waters of Calbayog City, Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 85 kph.

