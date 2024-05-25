Tropical Depression Aghon: 20 areas now under Signal No. 1
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty areas nationwide are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Depression (TD) Aghon, the state weather bureau said on Friday afternoon.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5:00 p.m. update, the areas below may experience wind speeds of up to 39-61 kilometers per hour (kph):
Luzon
- Sorsogon
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island
- Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Tagkawayan)
Visayas
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northern Samar
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Biliran
- Cebu (San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Borbon) including Camotes Islands and Bantayan Islands
- Bohol (Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Anda, Candijay, Ubay, Mabini, Alicia, San Miguel, Talibon)
Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento)
- Agusan del Norte
Pagasa said that the center of TD Aghon was last located at 135 kilometers (km) northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and it was moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.
It had maximum wind speeds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of 40 kph.
“On the track forecast, Aghon is forecast to make landfall over the southern portion of Eastern Samar or Dinagat Islands by tomorrow morning as a tropical storm,” Pagasa said.
TD Aghon is the first typhoon to enter the Philippines this year and the rains and cooler temperature it brings are a welcome respite to a country that has been ravaged by extreme heat in the past months due to the prolonged El Niño.
