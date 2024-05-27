cdn mobile

NBA: Dallas nears WCF sweep against Minnesota

Associated Press May 27,2024 - 10:52 AM

NBA Dallas

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. | Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Dallas Mavericks have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference Finals after logging a 115-105 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3. 

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving once again spearheaded the Dallas win in game 3 of the NBA WCF as they each scored 33 points. 

Minnesota was led by the 26 of Anthony Edwards.

The winner of this Dallas-Minnesota WCF best-of-seven series will take on the winner of the Boston-Indiana Eastern Conference Finals, which the Celtics lead, 3-0.

The Mavericks will have to chance to close out the series in Game 4, which will still be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. 

READ MORE:

NBA: Doncic hits game-winning trey as Mavs take 2-0 lead vs Wolves

The Mavericks closed Game 3 with a 12-3 run, winning their fifth consecutive playoff game despite the departure of  rookie center Dereck Lively II, who left the game with a sprained neck after taking an accidental shot to the back of the head from Karl-Anthony Towns’ knee.

P.J. Washington started the decisive run with a corner 3-pointer after Doncic passed to Irving, who sent the ball to Washington. The co-stars took over from there.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: basketball, NBA
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.