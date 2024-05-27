NBA: Dallas nears WCF sweep against Minnesota
The Dallas Mavericks have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference Finals after logging a 115-105 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving once again spearheaded the Dallas win in game 3 of the NBA WCF as they each scored 33 points.
Minnesota was led by the 26 of Anthony Edwards.
The winner of this Dallas-Minnesota WCF best-of-seven series will take on the winner of the Boston-Indiana Eastern Conference Finals, which the Celtics lead, 3-0.
The Mavericks will have to chance to close out the series in Game 4, which will still be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
The Mavericks closed Game 3 with a 12-3 run, winning their fifth consecutive playoff game despite the departure of rookie center Dereck Lively II, who left the game with a sprained neck after taking an accidental shot to the back of the head from Karl-Anthony Towns’ knee.
P.J. Washington started the decisive run with a corner 3-pointer after Doncic passed to Irving, who sent the ball to Washington. The co-stars took over from there.
