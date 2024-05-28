Daily Gospel, May 28

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 28, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the Eighth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 10,28-31

Peter began to say to Jesus, “We have given up everything and followed you.”

Jesus said, “Amen, I say to you, there is no one who has given up house or brothers or sisters or mother or father or children or lands for my sake and for the sake of the gospel

who will not receive a hundred times more now in this present age: houses and brothers and sisters and mothers and children and lands, with persecutions, and eternal life in the age to come.”

But many that are first will be last, and (the) last will be first.”