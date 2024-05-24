Daily Gospel, May 24

By: CDN Digital May 24,2024 - 05:55 AM

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 24, 2024, which is the Friday of the Seventh week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 10, 1-12.

Jesus came into the district of Judea and across the Jordan. Again crowds gathered around him and, as was his custom, he again taught them.

The Pharisees approached and asked, “Is it lawful for a husband to divorce his wife?” They were testing him.

He said to them in reply, “What did Moses command you?”

They replied, “Moses permitted him to write a bill of divorce and dismiss her.”

But Jesus told them, “Because of the hardness of your hearts he wrote you this commandment.

But from the beginning of creation, ‘God made them male and female.

For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother (and be joined to his wife), and the two shall become one flesh.’ So they are no longer two but one flesh.

Therefore what God has joined together, no human being must separate.”

In the house the disciples again questioned him about this.

He said to them, “Whoever divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery against her;

and if she divorces her husband and marries another, she commits adultery.”

