Paypa wins ABF silver title with 1st round knockout in Bangkok

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Correspondent | May 31,2024 - 03:43 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former ALA Boxing Gym prospect Jimmy “Popeye” Paypa shook off the rust with a first-round knockout, winning the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) silver welterweight title in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, May 30.

Paypa, who hadn’t fought since 2018, stunned hometown favorite Campee Phayom with his first-round knockout win to earn the ABF title, ending a six-year hiatus from pro boxing and snapping his three-fight losing streak from 2017 to 2018.

The Lanao del Norte native now has 20 wins (8 by knockout), 6 losses, and one draw.

Meanwhile, Phayom’s record dropped to 24-11-2 (16 knockouts), extending his losing streak to four fights.

During the bout, Paypa landed a solid right hook that wobbled Phayom. Sensing victory, Paypa pinned Phayom against the ropes and unleashed powerful punches.

Although Phayom went down, the referee didn’t count it as a knockdown. Paypa kept pressing and launched another series of hooks, forcing Phayom into desperate defense.

READ: 4 Pinoy boxers to fight in Bangkok this Thursday

Finally, Paypa landed several body hooks, knocking Phayom out for good at the 1:53 mark of the first round.

WIBA female champs

Meanwhile, Norj Guro (13-8-1, 4 KOs) won the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) atomweight title by unanimous decision against Thai Phunnakran Karnjanawong (4-3-1, 2 KOs).

Carleans Rivas (9-7-4, 1 KO) also claimed a WIBA title by defeating Panumad Bubpamalo of Thailand with a fourth-round technical knockout (TKO).

World-rated super flyweight Jayr Raquinel (16-2-1, 13 KOs) secured a second-round TKO win against former world title challenger Komgrich Nantapech (35-11, 25 KOs).

Finally, Ador Torres (12-4-1, 8 KOs) won by unanimous decision after six rounds against Thai Jatsada Pithakdanthai (3-5, 2 KOs). /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP