4 Pinoy boxers to fight in Bangkok this Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four Filipino boxers will test their mettle in Thailand on Thursday’s “Champion’s Arise: WIBA Triple World Championship Event” at Spaceplus Bangkok.

The Highland Boxing Team and Supanat Chanram-backed fight card features a total of 13 professional boxing fights which includes four Filipinos.

They are former ALA Boxing Gym prospect Jimmy “Popeye” Paypa, former world title challenger and female boxer Norj Guro, Jayr Raquinel, and Ador Torres.

READ: Rodex Piala ready to face ‘Japanese Pinoy slayer’

Paypa will battle Campee Phayom for the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Silver welterweight title for 10 rounds in the undercard.

Three-fight losing skid

Paypa, a former OPBF and WBO Oriental super bantamweight champion, is looking to end his three-fight losing skid in 2018.

READ: Omega Sports Promotions aims to revive Cebu’s glory days in boxing

He then went on to hang his gloves and had a five-year hiatus. The last time he fought was in September 2018 and lost to Anvar Turapov of Uzbekistan in Thailand.

Paypa holds 19 wins with six defeats, one draw with seven knockouts. Phayom (24W-10L-2D, 16KOs) also eyes to snap his three-fight losing streak.

READ: Melvin Jerusalem vows to end PHL’s world title drought in boxing

He became known to Filipinos after he got knocked out by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel Vitor at the same venue where he will fight on Thursday. Vitor knocked out Phayom in the second round to win the WBC Asian Silver super featherweight strap in 2023.

Female world title challenger

Meanwhile, Guro (12-8-1, 4KOs), a three-time female world title challenger, will take on Thai Phunnakran Karnjanawong (4-2-1,2KOs) for the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) world atomweight title.

Also, world-rated Raquinel (15-2-1, 12KOs) will step inside the ring to face Thai former world champion Komgrich Nantapech (35-10, 25KOs) in six-rounder bout.

Lastly, Torres (11-4-1, 8KOs) squares off with Jatsada Pithakdanthai (3-4, 2KOs) in another six-rounder duel.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP