Cebu City councilor warns public about overseas employment scam

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A local legislator raises the alarm on an overseas employment scam after several victims find themselves allegedly embroiled in a web of deceit and exploitation.

City Councilor Edgardo Labella II penned a resolution urging the public to exercise extreme caution and vigilance, particularly regarding the tide of illicit activities preying on the hopes of aspiring migrant workers.

He issued a warning to the Cebuanos regarding fraudulent schemes promising lucrative job opportunities in Australia’s agricultural sector.

Labella’s call for vigilance comes on the heels of a disturbing revelation by nine individuals, including the alleged mastermind Alice Dumdum Rondez, who were apprehended on May 12, 2024, for their involvement in an overseas employment scam.

The resolution, which was unanimously approved during the council’s regular session on May 29, sheds light on the nefarious activities of Rondez and her cohorts.

According to reports from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Visayas Office, the group was apprehended at a beach resort in Talisay City, Cebu, where they were found to be engaging in large-scale illegal recruitment and trafficking.

Rondez, the suspected ringleader, faces charges related to enticing individuals with promises of employment as farm workers in Australia.

The resolution also reveals that there have been 40 complainants who fell victim to Rondez’s deceptive practices. These victims were allegely coerced into paying various fees under the false pretense of securing employment opportunities abroad.

Despite the payments made, none of the victims were able to depart for Australia as promised.

Furthermore, the resolution states that Rondez and her accomplices resorted to elaborate tactics to deceive both authorities and potential victims.

Applicants were instructed to produce videos containing pre-scripted statements, purportedly as a requirement for their job applications. These videos were carefully crafted to mislead authorities and create a facade of legitimacy around the recruitment process.

With this, Labella urges the public especially jobseekers to exercise utmost caution when approached with offers of overseas employment, especially those that seem too good to be true.

He stated the need to report any suspicious recruitment activities to the appropriate authorities, such as the NBI or the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, to prevent further proliferation of overseas employment scams and to bring perpetrators to the bar of justice.

