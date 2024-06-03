UN body urges PH to pass SOGIESC bill

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Pride Month this June, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) urged Congress to pass the antidiscrimination bill, seen as a crucial step toward a more inclusive Philippines

“For the United Nations Population Fund , Pride Month is a call to action. It’s a time to amplify our commitment to ensuring that every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, is entitled to their human rights, including access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights information and services without discrimination,” UNFPA Philippines country representative Dr. Leila Joudane said in a statement.

Pride Month and the campaign for the passage of SOGIESC Equality Bill

There are a growing number of supporters of the Sogiesc (sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, sex characteristics) equality bill in the current 19th Congress.

Senate Bill No. 139, or the Sogiesc Equality Act, filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros on July 7, 2022, passed the committee level in December 2022, but had been pending for second reading.

The counterpart bill in the House of Representatives was also approved at the committee level in May last year.

According to Joudane, many countries in the world have witnessed a growing global recognition of LGBTQI+ rights, reflecting a shift in social and legal norms and paving the way for improved health outcomes and greater inclusion.

