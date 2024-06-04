Daily Gospel, June 4

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 4, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the Ninth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 12, 13-17.

Some Pharisees and Herodians were sent to Jesus to ensnare him in his speech.

They came and said to him, “Teacher, we know that you are a truthful man and that you are not concerned with anyone’s opinion. You do not regard a person’s status but teach the way of God in accordance with the truth. Is it lawful to pay the census tax to Caesar or not? Should we pay or should we not pay?”

Knowing their hypocrisy he said to them, “Why are you testing me? Bring me a denarius to look at.”

They brought one to him and he said to them, “Whose image and inscription is this?” They replied to him, “Caesar’s.”

So Jesus said to them, “Repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God.” They were utterly amazed at him.