Boljoon pulpit panels undergo ‘conservation’ for 6 to 8 months

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) has set a six to eight months timeline for the “scientific conservation process” of the pulpit panels of Boljoon, Cebu before these will be returned to Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima.

Fr. Brian Brigoli, chairperson of the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church, confirmed this in a news forum on Tuesday, June 4.

Brigoli said that the conservation timeline was set following a meeting with the NMP in May.

“Ongoing ang ilahang conservation, ang ilahang process to preserve the panels. Gani, metikuloso kaayo ang mga procedures niini,” Brigoli said.

Last May 8, the NMP issued a statement to announce the return of the pulpit panels to Boljoon town.

To date, Brigoli said they continue to work on the settlement of the ownership issue of the pulpit panels.

Brigoli said that during their meeting, NMP also mentioned of the need for them to borrow the fifth pulpit panel, which remains at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima so that this can be included in the conservation process.

Conservation Process

As part of the conservation process, an assessment will be made to check if the panels have missing or broken parts.

This will then be followed by the conservation process that will include the following steps:

Cleaning – the panels are chemically and mechanically cleaned to remove the surface dirt and foreign matters that could cause damage. Cleaning will remove acidic residue and “ressurect” the panels to its original color.

Consolidation – reversible and synthetic chemicals will be used to consolidate the lifting paints.

Reconstruction – repainting the damages on the pulpit panels to fill the gap between the paints and the surface with the use of reversible paints.

Varnish application – to consolidate everything and to protect the panels.

Brigoli said NMP will shoulder the cost of the conservation of the pulpit panels.

Missing sixth panel

And while the NMP conserves the five available panels, Brigolo said they are also committed to continue to look for the sixth pulpit panel that remains missing.

Brigoli said that as soon as the conservation process is complete, all of the five pulpit panels will immediately be returned to the Boljoon Church.

“Amo nasad na siyang nahisgutan nga adto jud siya mismo sa pulpito, the original context and meaning, kung diin siya nag gikan,” he added.

A total of six panels used to adorn the pulpit of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon town.

Five of these went missing. The remaining panel is now on display at the museum of the Archdiocesan Shrine. Of the five missing pulpit panels, four were already found.

The four panels resurfaced after these were donated to the NMP by collectors Edwin and Aileen Bautista and were placed on display in an exhibit last February 13, 2024. | with reports from Max Limpag

