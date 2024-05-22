cdn mobile

National Museum, Cebu Archdiocese agree on return of Boljoon pulpit panels

By: Adrian Parungao - Inquirer.net | May 22,2024 - 09:59 PM

pulpit panels

The National Museum of the Philippines received a series of early 19th-century panels depicting the founder of the Augustinian Order as a gift from private collectors on Feb. 13. The panels came from the pulpit of the Patrocinio de Maria Santisima Parish Church in Boljoon, Cebu. Leaders of the Archdiocese of Cebu and the provincial government, however, asked the National Museum to return the panels, said to be stolen and lost for four decades, to the church. (NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE PHILIPPINES)

MANILA, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu announced on Wednesday that the pulpit panels of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon, Cebu will be returned, following an agreement reached in a meeting with the National Museum of the Philippines.

The meeting was attended by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, Fr. Brian Brigoli, Msgr. Raul Go, Fr. Dan Domingo Delos Angeles and NMP Director General Jeremy Barns on Tuesday.

“The issue of ownership will be settled separately due to pertinent technicalities that bind both parties that will be settled first before the issue of ownership is resolved,” it said.

“NMP will go beyond the issue of the pulpit panels and expressed willingness to collaborate with the Archdiocese when it comes to the conservation and restoration of the Boljoon Heritage complex which covers the church, convent, musuem, escuela catolica and their adjunct structures,” it added.

Meanwhile, other agreements will be tackled in future discussions, the archdiocese said.

The panels made it to the collection of the NMP in February as a donation from private collectors.

Several entities, including the local government of Cebu have likewise called for the return of the panels.

