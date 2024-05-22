National Museum, Cebu Archdiocese agree on return of Boljoon pulpit panels

MANILA, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu announced on Wednesday that the pulpit panels of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon, Cebu will be returned, following an agreement reached in a meeting with the National Museum of the Philippines.

The meeting was attended by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, Fr. Brian Brigoli, Msgr. Raul Go, Fr. Dan Domingo Delos Angeles and NMP Director General Jeremy Barns on Tuesday.

“The issue of ownership will be settled separately due to pertinent technicalities that bind both parties that will be settled first before the issue of ownership is resolved,” it said.

“NMP will go beyond the issue of the pulpit panels and expressed willingness to collaborate with the Archdiocese when it comes to the conservation and restoration of the Boljoon Heritage complex which covers the church, convent, musuem, escuela catolica and their adjunct structures,” it added.

Meanwhile, other agreements will be tackled in future discussions, the archdiocese said.

The panels made it to the collection of the NMP in February as a donation from private collectors.

Several entities, including the local government of Cebu have likewise called for the return of the panels.

