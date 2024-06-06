Astrolabio hires unbeaten Japanese prospect as sparring partner

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 06,2024 - 06:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio has hired a top-notch Japanese boxer as one of his sparring partners for his upcoming world title showdown against three-division world champion Junto Nakatani.

Astrolabio is scheduled to challenge Nakatani for the latter’s World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight title on July 20 at the Kokugikan Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

As part of his rigorous preparation, he has enlisted the services of the undefeated Japanese boxer Shunpei Kaneshiro as one of his sparring partners.

This rare occasion of a Japanese boxer coming to the Philippines signifies Astrolabio’s complete seriousness about dethroning Nakatani.

Typically, Filipino boxers fly to Japan to serve as sparring partners for its champions.

The 23-year-old Japanese boasts a record of two wins with one knockout and currently holds the Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC) Japanese Youth bantamweight title.

He stands at 5-foot-7 with a southpaw stance, matching Nakatani’s height and fighting style.

Meanwhile, Astrolabio, 27, from General Santos City, is a veteran of 23 bouts, boasting 19 wins with four losses and 14 knockouts.

This will be Astrolabio’s second world title shot after falling short last year against Australia’s Jason Moloney for the World Boxing

Organization (WBO) world bantamweight title. Astrolabio and Kaneshiro will spar at the former’s training camp in Davao City.

RELATED STORIES

Astrolabio-Nakatani world title bout set in July in Japan

Filipino boxer Astrolabio lined up to face Rigondeaux–report

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP