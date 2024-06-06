Kanlaon Volcano remains at Alert Level 2 – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Thursday that they continued to place Kanlaon Volcano, located between Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, under Alert Level 2.

Some 27 volcanic earthquakes were recorded from midnight on June 5 to midnight on June 6, said Phivolcs in its latest bulletin.

The restive volcano also released 3,464 tons of sulfur dioxide and a 1,500-meter-tall plume that drifted northwest, southeast, and southwest.

It added that the volcano edifice remains inflated.

Entering the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and flying any aircraft near the volcano remain prohibited.

On Wednesday, Phivolcs confirmed that lahar flow triggered by continuous rain was observed in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental and La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

It also clarified that the volcano did not erupt again, contrary to what was circulating on social media sites.

