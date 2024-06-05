Kanlaon volcano update: Alert level 2 stays as 53 quakes logged 

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Wednesday that Alert Level 2 would remain in place over the volcano despite it not having any eruption in the past 24 hours.

Phivolcs also said that they had recorded 53 volcanic earthquakes in Kanlaon Volcano during that time.

Forty three volcanic earthquakes were previously recorded.

Phivolcs cited the release of sulfur dioxide as the reason why the alert level 2 would remain in place.

It said that the Kanlaon Volcano released 4,113 tons of sulfur dioxide.

It also unleashed a 2,000-meter-high plume that drifted south-southwest and northwest.

Phivolcs further said that the volcano’s edifice remains inflated.

Hence, it reminded the public that entering the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and flying any aircraft near the volcano remain prohibited.

Threats of sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions are also possible, Phivolcs warned.

