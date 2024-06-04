After Kanlaon eruption, no ash fall, sulfur dioxide flux expected in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The effects of the eruption of Mount Kanlaon in Negros last Monday, June 3, will not directly affect Cebu – for now.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in Central Visayas confirmed that the island province remained safe from ash fall, sulfur dioxide flux and other effects of volcanic eruption.

The current wind paths suggested that ash emitted from Kanlaon, following its phreatic or steam-driven eruption last Monday evening, will not reach Cebu, said Phivolcs-7 director, Robinson Jiorgio, on Tuesday, June 4.

“Palayo man sa Cebu ang hangin… dili ra muabot sa Cebu,” he said.

Nevertheless, he advised the public to stay vigilant, particularly to residents near Kanlaon as Alert Level 2 remains in effect on Monday.

Based on earlier reports from authorities, ash fall were likely in certain areas in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

These included the western portion of Canlaon City in Negros Oriental as well as the localities of La Castellana, La Carlota, Pontevedra, Valladolid, San Enrique, Hinigaran, Binalbagan, and the southeastern potion of Bago City.

Kanlaon, an active volcano and the country’s second highest summit, erupted and spewed thick, gray ash cloud extending up to five kilometers.

Phivolcs classified the eruption as phreatic or steam-driven, which means that a build up of steam led for the volcano to erupt, Jiorgio said.

“Di ni siya parehas anang sa magmatic nga nag-involved og magma,” Jiorgio added.

Ash fall, sulfur

Meanwhile, local governments in the western side of Cebu, that faces Negros island, remained on alert and urged its constituents to also stay vigilant.

In the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, over 1,000 residents have been evacuated from farming villages near Kanlaon Volcano.

Mayor Rhummyla Nicor Mangilimutan of La Castellana, which is located at the base of the Kanlaon Volcano, said the evacuees, mostly from farming communities near the volcano, left behind their farm animals amid heavy ashfall and a strong smell of sulfur on Monday night.

Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said they were closely monitoring the situation as the smell of sulfur from Kanlaon had reached some barangays.

Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson also raised the blue alert to put on standby all personnel, equipment, and food and non-food items to assist residents. / with reports from Inquirer-Visayas

